B.C. Premier John Horgan to make announcement on online business grant, take questions

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon are set to provide an update on the province’s Launch Online Grant program for small and medium-sized businesses on Wednesday.

2:10 Problems with B.C. Business Grant program Problems with B.C. Business Grant program – Jan 20, 2021

The two politicians will be joined by Nerissa Allen, the president of the Black Business Association of BC.

It will also be Horgan’s first time taking questions since his cabinet extended the provincial state of emergency connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. B.C. has now been under a state of emergency for a full year.

Story continues below advertisement

The news conference at 12:30 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.