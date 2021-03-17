Menu

Politics

B.C. Premier John Horgan to make announcement on online business grant, take questions

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 2:20 pm
NDP Leader John Horgan pauses for a moment as he addresses the media during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
NDP Leader John Horgan pauses for a moment as he addresses the media during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

British Columbia Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon are set to provide an update on the province’s Launch Online Grant program for small and medium-sized businesses on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Problems with B.C. Business Grant program' Problems with B.C. Business Grant program
Problems with B.C. Business Grant program – Jan 20, 2021

The two politicians will be joined by Nerissa Allen, the president of the Black Business Association of BC.

It will also be Horgan’s first time taking questions since his cabinet extended the provincial state of emergency connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. B.C. has now been under a state of emergency for a full year.

Read more: B.C. businesses now eligible for grant money to help transition to online sales

The news conference at 12:30 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
