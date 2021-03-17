Menu

Canada

Regina Z99 co-anchors CC and Lorie retiring in spring

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 2:02 pm
A date has not been determined yet for the last CC and Lorie morning broadcast on Z99.
A date has not been determined yet for the last CC and Lorie morning broadcast on Z99. Rawlco Radio / Submitted photo

Rawlco Radio Z99 hosts CC and Lorie in Regina are planning to retire this spring, according to a press release sent by the radio station.

“An era in Regina and Canadian radio is coming to an end,” the press release said.

Read more: 680 CJOB celebrates 75 years of informing, entertaining Winnipeg radio listeners

Rawlco Radio said that Lorie has been dealing with some health issues and wants to spend more time with family, and that CC has decided not to continue without his long-time partner.

Rawlco added this is “ending one of the longest-running morning show pairings in Canadian radio history.”

When Z99 first went to air in 1982, CC started as the morning host.

“When Lorie first joined CC in the morning, the Berlin Wall was still up, Brian Mulroney was Prime Minister, and the Riders were about to win their second Grey Cup.”

Over the 32 years of serving as morning show hosts, CC and Lorie have also made an impact on the Regina community.

Read more: New Indigenous radio station The Raven launches in Edmonton

Rawlco Radio said that the duo has hosted, emceed and promoted many events and causes. The annual Z99 Radiothon for the NICU at the Rawlco Centre for Mother Baby Care has been the cause closest to their hearts.

The duo will lead one more radiothon before their retirement.

A date for their last broadcast has not been determined yet.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
