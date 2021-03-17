Regina Z99 co-anchors CC and Lorie retiring in spring

Send this page to someone via email

Rawlco Radio Z99 hosts CC and Lorie in Regina are planning to retire this spring, according to a press release sent by the radio station.

“An era in Regina and Canadian radio is coming to an end,” the press release said.

Rawlco Radio said that Lorie has been dealing with some health issues and wants to spend more time with family, and that CC has decided not to continue without his long-time partner.

Rawlco added this is “ending one of the longest-running morning show pairings in Canadian radio history.”

When Z99 first went to air in 1982, CC started as the morning host.

“When Lorie first joined CC in the morning, the Berlin Wall was still up, Brian Mulroney was Prime Minister, and the Riders were about to win their second Grey Cup.”

Over the 32 years of serving as morning show hosts, CC and Lorie have also made an impact on the Regina community.

Rawlco Radio said that the duo has hosted, emceed and promoted many events and causes. The annual Z99 Radiothon for the NICU at the Rawlco Centre for Mother Baby Care has been the cause closest to their hearts.

The duo will lead one more radiothon before their retirement.

A date for their last broadcast has not been determined yet.

