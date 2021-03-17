Chainsaws, leaf blowers reported stolen from business north of Cobourg: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP are investigating the reported theft of more than $23,000 worth of equipment from a business in Hamilton Township earlier this week.

Police around 5:30 a.m. Monday were called to a business on Telephone Road west of County Road 18, just north of the Town of Cobourg, after the owner reported several trucks parked on the property had been damaged sometime overnight.

In addition, 30 chainsaws and nine leaf blowers were also reported stolen, OPP said.

Police believe the theft occurred sometime between 4 p.m. on Sunday and 4 a.m. on Monday as crews began to arrive for work.

#NthldOPP is investigating the theft of over $23,000 worth of chainsaws & leaf blowers during the overnight hours of March 14 – 15, from a business in Hamilton Twp.

The list of tools stolen include:

9 orange STIHL BG 50/55 leaf blowers with serial numbers: 292185489, 501471821, 503286766, 514224357, 519046224, 520449492, 521049181, 522524121, 717198706

13 orange STIHL MS 201 chainsaws with serial numbers: 178457172, 178788964, 178788971, 179841122, 183618070, 18476422, 184764838, 186343166, 18634221, 186343225, 186343257, 186814959, 186815011

11 orange STIHL MS 261 chainsaws with serial numbers: 173493555, 176735497, 178845982, 179971475, 181790703, 182119144, 1844830 27, 185855387, 186240352, 186240561, 186645737

6 orange STIHL MS 44/46 chainsaws with serial numbers: 167543815, 176783044, 179942532, 180732741, 180733004, 178561551

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.