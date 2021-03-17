‘This is a real treat’: Charity St. Patrick’s Day feast for Montrealers experiencing homelessness

Send this page to someone via email

The kitchen at the Irish Embassy Pub has been closed for three years but on Wednesday the recipe book was cracked open once again to help feed the city’s homeless population.

Paul Quinn and Joe Cannon, owners of the pub, supplied food donations for the Resilience Montreal shelter.

On the menu for St. Patrick’s Day, a breakfast sausage sandwich, made with fresh bagels supplied from Ville Émard Bagel.

“They are here every day,” Quinn said.

“On a day like today, it’s just a little thing we can do, it’s our little bit to help to do a nice breakfast.” Tweet This

The generosity didn’t stop at breakfast, the former pub owners also provided the recipe and supplies for their once-adored Irish stew.

The helping hand and hardy beef blend were welcomed with open arms at the shelter.

“This is a real treat for the clients,” shelter co-ordinator David Chapman said.

“People are excited today. Food is a very important part of Resilience.”

Combined the two meals will feed some 900 portions according to Chapman.

While only a drop in the bucket compared to daily operation, it’s a ray of positivity in a trying time.

“COVID has been a long season so anything to brighten the day is important. It’s appreciated when people make the effort to help the people of Cabot Square,” Chapman said.

For Cannon and Quinn, despite being without a physical bar in the city, they say the gesture is important.

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in the city is an annual tradition and they hope helping the less fortunate will continue to be apart of that.

“This what the Irish community has always done,” Cannon said.

“Shelters have to do this 365 days a year we thought the least we can do is to take care of one day.”

