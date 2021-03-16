Edmonton transit officer charged with assault after Southgate arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old peace officer with the Edmonton Transit Service has been charged with one count of assault after an incident at Southgate Station last October.

Police were told that on Oct. 14, 2020, at around 10:30 p.m., ETS peace officers went to the Southgate LRT platform to help another ETS peace officer “who was affecting the arrest of a male for obstruction.”

“While being placed in handcuffs, a verbal altercation occurred between the male and an ETS peace officer, who then allegedly struck the male in the face,” EPS said in a news release Tuesday.

The man was later released into Edmonton police custody and officers took him to a shelter for the evening.

The ETS professional standards unit finished its internal investigation into the incident then contacted EPS on Dec. 22 and a subsequent criminal investigation began.

Story continues below advertisement

Brent St. Pierre, 27, has since been charged with one count of assault.