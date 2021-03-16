Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. reports 556 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths as hospitalizations continue to rise

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video: 'B.C. officials report 556 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths' B.C. officials report 556 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday, March 16. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has analysis and explains what's behind the sudden spike in ICU and hospital numbers.

B.C. reported 556 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no new deaths.

It’s the second time in five days the province has reported no deaths related to the disease.

Of the new cases, 139 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 331 were in the Fraser Health region, 27 were in Island Health, 16 were in Interior Health, and 41 were in Northern Health.

Click to play video: 'Why are some Surrey students reluctant to get a COVID-19 test?' Why are some Surrey students reluctant to get a COVID-19 test?
Why are some Surrey students reluctant to get a COVID-19 test?

The seven-day average for new cases is 544, an increase of one from Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 280 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 40 in eight days. Of those, 84 patients are in intensive care. The number of people in ICU has risen by a third since March 2.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province reported 116 new cases involving COVID-19 variants of concern for a total of 996. Of the total cases, 130 are active.

Click to play video: 'Some B.C. business groups call for vaccine passports' Some B.C. business groups call for vaccine passports
Some B.C. business groups call for vaccine passports

There are 4,999 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. and 9,511 people are self-isolating due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 420,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, the province reported Tuesday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronavirusBC COVID-19

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers