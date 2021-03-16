B.C. reports 556 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths as hospitalizations continue to rise

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. reported 556 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no new deaths.

It’s the second time in five days the province has reported no deaths related to the disease.

Of the new cases, 139 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 331 were in the Fraser Health region, 27 were in Island Health, 16 were in Interior Health, and 41 were in Northern Health.

3:47 Why are some Surrey students reluctant to get a COVID-19 test? Why are some Surrey students reluctant to get a COVID-19 test?

The seven-day average for new cases is 544, an increase of one from Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 280 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 40 in eight days. Of those, 84 patients are in intensive care. The number of people in ICU has risen by a third since March 2.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province reported 116 new cases involving COVID-19 variants of concern for a total of 996. Of the total cases, 130 are active.

3:41 Some B.C. business groups call for vaccine passports Some B.C. business groups call for vaccine passports

There are 4,999 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. and 9,511 people are self-isolating due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

#BREAKING: No new deaths as B.C. reports 556 new COVID-19 cases today. Recent trends:

– 280 in hospital (+40 in last 8 days)

– 84 in ICU (+21 in last two weeks)

– 7-day case avg: 544 (+65 in last two weeks) Tap image for full graph and table.@CKNW @GlobalBC @steeletalk #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/dzNnrGzEzK — Alan Regan (@alan_regan) March 16, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

More than 420,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, the province reported Tuesday.