Suspected impaired driver crashes into Surrey RCMP cruiser on Hwy 99 during shooting roadblock

A suspected impaired driver was taken into custody Monday night after crashing into a parked RCMP cruiser on Highway 99 in Surrey.

The collision happened after 10 p.m. just west of the Highway 91 interchange, in the eastbound lanes.

The police cruiser was part of a road closure relating to an earlier shooting that had happened on Highway 99.

The officer and driver of the vehicle received non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was also arrested for the impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

That person has now been released from custody and the investigation is ongoing, RCMP confirmed.

Apart from the collision, it is believed the impaired driving arrest and the shooting investigation are not related.