Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspected impaired driver crashes into Surrey RCMP cruiser on Hwy 99 during shooting roadblock

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 2:04 pm
Surrey RCMP said a suspected impaired driver crashed into one of their police cars on Highway 99 Monday night.
Surrey RCMP said a suspected impaired driver crashed into one of their police cars on Highway 99 Monday night. File/THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A suspected impaired driver was taken into custody Monday night after crashing into a parked RCMP cruiser on Highway 99 in Surrey.

The collision happened after 10 p.m. just west of the Highway 91 interchange, in the eastbound lanes.

The police cruiser was part of a road closure relating to an earlier shooting that had happened on Highway 99.

The officer and driver of the vehicle received non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was also arrested for the impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Video appears to show targeted shooting of 21-year-old man in Surrey' Video appears to show targeted shooting of 21-year-old man in Surrey
Video appears to show targeted shooting of 21-year-old man in Surrey – Feb 17, 2021

Read more: One man shot, one arrested following shooting on Highway 99 in Surrey, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

That person has now been released from custody and the investigation is ongoing, RCMP confirmed.

Apart from the collision, it is believed the impaired driving arrest and the shooting investigation are not related.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey RCMPHighway 99impaired driving crashHighway 99 crashSurrey RCMP crashsuspected impaired driverHighway 99 shootingImpaired driver hits RCMP car

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers