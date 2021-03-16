Menu

Crime

One man shot, one arrested following shooting on Highway 99 in Surrey, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Surrey RCMP officers on scene following a shooting on Highway 99 Monday night.
Surrey RCMP officers on scene following a shooting on Highway 99 Monday night. Shane MacKichan

A man was rushed to hospital suffering from gunshot wounds and another has been taken into custody following a shooting Monday night in Surrey, B.C.’s Newton district.

Police said multiple calls came in around 7:30 p.m. about two men fighting and shots fired in the 13500-block of Highway 99.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the two men and a firearm.

Read more: Man rushed to hospital following targeted shooting in Surrey: RCMP

Police said the initial indications are that this shooting is related to a dispute between two people who know each other. Both men are known to the police, Surrey RCMP confirmed but added there is no indication the shooting is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

However, police are investigating if this is related to the drug trade.

Click to play video: 'Dramatic surveillance video appears to show Surrey shooter in action' Dramatic surveillance video appears to show Surrey shooter in action
Dramatic surveillance video appears to show Surrey shooter in action – Feb 17, 2021

A vehicle associated with the two men was also towed from the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers for those who wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP said there is no indication of any on-going risk to the public.

