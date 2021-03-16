One man shot, one arrested following shooting on Highway 99 in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A man was rushed to hospital suffering from gunshot wounds and another has been taken into custody following a shooting Monday night in Surrey, B.C.’s Newton district.

Police said multiple calls came in around 7:30 p.m. about two men fighting and shots fired in the 13500-block of Highway 99.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the two men and a firearm.

Police said the initial indications are that this shooting is related to a dispute between two people who know each other. Both men are known to the police, Surrey RCMP confirmed but added there is no indication the shooting is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

However, police are investigating if this is related to the drug trade.

A vehicle associated with the two men was also towed from the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers for those who wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP said there is no indication of any on-going risk to the public.