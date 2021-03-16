Premier Pallister to give COVID-19 measures update Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

This story will be updated as the press conference begins and continues.

Manitoba premier Brian Pallister will be giving a COVID-19 measures update on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The press conference comes after it was announced Monday that 18 new cases of the UK coronavirus variant were found in Manitoba and were thought to be from community transmission.

The premier is also expected to field questions on the PC government’s bill to reform education.

Enforcement update

The province said 44 warnings and 22 tickets were handed out last week to people not following public health rules.

Those tickets include:

16 $1,296 tickets to individuals for various offences;

four $298 tickets to individuals for failure to wear a mask in indoor public places; and

two $5,150 tickets under the Federal Quarantine Act.

Eight of the 16 $1,296 tickets were given to people gathering in homes or outside.

“Public health orders remain in effect and Manitobans are reminded to stick to the fundamentals of physical distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask.”

Anyone spotting someone not following the rules can call 204-945-3744 and pressing option 3.

“Since enforcement efforts began in April 2020, a total of 3,435 warnings and 1,050 tickets have been issued, resulting in more than $1.4 million in fines to businesses and individuals,” said the province.