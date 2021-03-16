Famous ‘Leg Lamp’ prop giving big fundraising kick to Halifax theatre company

Send this page to someone via email

More than 100 people have bid for a lamp in the shape of a leg that is helping give Halifax’s Neptune Theatre the kick it needs to get back onstage.

The current bid stands at $1,000, with the lamp still up for grabs until Tuesday evening.

According to Neptune Theatre, the item was donated by its props department for auctioning on the Mariner website to help fund its upcoming shows after the theatre closed its doors in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The show must go on and will go on, but we need your help. Because we are more reliant on ticket sales and less on outside funding – we are left vulnerable,” the theatre said.

“With bills to pay and no shows on stage, we are quickly depleting the money needed to get shows back on our stages. Your participation in this auction will help us withstand this difficult time, it will help us get shows back onstage when the time is right.”

The theatre said ‘The Leg Lamp’ is fully functional and was featured in the production of ‘A Christmas Story.’

Other props and costumes were put up for bid Tuesday, including a donkey costume and mailbox.

