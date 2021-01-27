Nova Scotia commits $2.1 million in emergency funds to arts and culture groups

Send this page to someone via email

Eighty-nine arts and culture organizations are expected to benefit from $2.1-million worth of one-time grants that have recently been announced by the Nova Scotia government.

The funds are being granted through the province’s Emergency Support Program for Arts and Culture, which was announced in November as a one-time, application-based program to help organizations who either receive provincial or project funding from the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage.

Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Nova Scotia’s minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage, says she hopes the funds helps the art community stay afloat until things can once again get back to normal.

“We couldn’t solve all their problems, but at least we could help them stay afloat, and especially make the recovery better when things do open up,” said Lohnes-Croft in a Zoom interview Wednesday.

Recipients include Acadia Cinema Cooperative, which will receive $19,715 to continue to operate the historic Acadia Cinema building in Wolfville.

“This investment from the province is vital to the ongoing financial health and viability of the historic Acadia Cinema building,” said Mary Harwell, Acadia Cinema’s Al Whittle Theatre manager.

“Having lost a large percentage of our rental income this past year, and facing an unclear future, these funds will assist us as we plan for and work towards a new vision for the cultural and community hub that this building represents.”

There are nine recipients of the full $75,000 grants, including Neptune Theatre, the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo, the Atlantic Fringe Festival, the Gaelic College in St. Anns, Highland Arts Theatre, Mermaid Theatre, New Dawn Convent Society, Ross Creek Centre for the Arts and the Savoy Theatre.

Lohnes-Croft said there were some organizations she thought would apply for the grant, but didn’t to make way for others that are facing harder financial hardships.

“They were doing OK, so they knew this money was for the other people in their industry that really needed a hand at this time,” she said.

“I know they’re a close-knit group anyway, but that really showed how they’re looking after each other.”

A complete list of recipients can be found here.