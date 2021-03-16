Menu

Canada

Large fire destroys southwest Edmonton house

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 10:31 am
Edmonton Fire Services respond to a house fire near Glenwright Crescent and Glenwright Gate at around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Edmonton Fire Services respond to a house fire near Glenwright Crescent and Glenwright Gate at around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Courtesy Jason Olinyk

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says a home in the city’s southwest was destroyed by a large fire on Tuesday.

Crews were called to the Ambleside neighbourhood near Glenwright Crescent and Glenwright Gate at around 4:20 a.m.

Edmonton Fire Services respond to a house fire near Glenwright Crescent and Glenwright Gate at around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
Edmonton Fire Services respond to a house fire near Glenwright Crescent and Glenwright Gate at around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Courtesy Jason Olinyk

Flames and thick smoke were visible coming from the home.

Story continues below advertisement

Two adults and one child made it out safely and no injuries were reported, EFRS said.

Edmonton Fire Services respond to a house fire near Glenwright Crescent and Glenwright Gate at around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
Edmonton Fire Services respond to a house fire near Glenwright Crescent and Glenwright Gate at around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Courtesy Jason Olinyk

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the house where it originated and said no neighbouring homes were damaged.

The fire was declared under control just before 5:30 a.m.

Edmonton Fire Services respond to a house fire near Glenwright Crescent and Glenwright Gate at around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
Edmonton Fire Services respond to a house fire near Glenwright Crescent and Glenwright Gate at around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Courtesy Jason Olinyk
