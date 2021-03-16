OPP seek missing woman with ties to Guelph, Kitchener

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a missing woman who has ties to the Kitchener and Guelph area.
The detachment in South Bruce, Ont., tweeted a photo of 33-year-old Neaca Keller on Tuesday morning.
She is described as five feet four inches with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.
Where Keller was last seen or when she went missing was not provided by the OPP. Police added Keller could also be in Walkerton.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments