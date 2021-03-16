2 men arrested after police respond to weapons complaint in north-end Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were taken into custody after police responded to a weapons complaint in Halifax’s north end early Tuesday morning.

In a news release at 1:30 a.m., Halifax Regional Police said they were on the scene of a weapons complaint in the 5000 block of Gerrish Street.

“The incident began earlier when a report was made to police that a man was seen in public with a firearm,” police said in the news release.

At the time, police said two men were arrested in relation to the investigation and the situation was contained.

In an updated news release, police said a weapon was recovered as a result of the investigation.

A 44-year-old man from Halifax has been charged with one count of possessing a weapon dangerous to the public as well as breaching a weapons prohibition order.

He is in custody and is scheduled to attend Halifax court Tuesday morning.