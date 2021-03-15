Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Alberta introduces recall bill for provincial, municipal politicians, school trustees

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2021 5:15 pm
The Alberta Legislature in Edmonton on Jan. 16, 2021.
The Alberta Legislature in Edmonton on Jan. 16, 2021. Emily Mertz, Global News

Alberta is introducing legislation for citizens to launch petition drives to recall not only members of the legislature, but also municipal politicians and school board trustees.

Premier Jason Kenney says the bill fulfils an election commitment by the United Conservative government to increase public accountability.

Read more: Recall legislation, COVID-19 aid top of mind during Alberta spring sitting

It is based on a framework of similar legislation in British Columbia.

Trending Stories

Under the bill, citizens who want to recall a legislature member for poor performance would have to get signatures from 40 per cent of eligible electors.

If that threshold is met, it would trigger a constituency-wide referendum on whether to toss out the member.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta’s COVID-19 travel controversy brings attention to Kenney’s recall legislation promise

Representatives for the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association and the Rural Municipalities of Alberta have previously questioned such legislation.

They say there are already accountability rules in place for municipal leaders and such legislation would be cumbersome and expensive and could be used for harassment and intimidation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta Urban Municipalities AssociationBill 52alberta politiciansRural Municipalities of AlbertaAlberta recall legislationAlberta Bill 52Alberta Recall ActAlberta school board trusteesRecall ActRecall Act Alberta

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers