1 person dead after small plane crashes through ice on Lake Simcoe

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died after a small plane crashed through the ice on Lake Simcoe in Ramara, Ont., on Monday afternoon, officials have confirmed.

Orillia OPP Const. Ted Dongelmans told Global News the call came in around 4 p.m. and that first responders are on scene, about one kilometre of Lagoon City, Ont.

Dongelmans said one person was on the plane at the time of the crash.

He also confirmed Transport Canada will investigate the incident.

Durham Region paramedics confirmed they attended the scene, although they haven’t transported any patients. The Ramara fire department is also on scene.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 Limited flying experience, poor Canadian weather factors in Kingston, Ont., plane crash: TSB Limited flying experience, poor Canadian weather factors in Kingston, Ont., plane crash: TSB – Mar 4, 2021