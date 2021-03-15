Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

1 person dead after small plane crashes through ice on Lake Simcoe

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 5:34 pm
One person has died after a small plane crashed through the ice on Lake Simcoe in Ramara, Ont., on Monday afternoon, officials have confirmed.
One person has died after a small plane crashed through the ice on Lake Simcoe in Ramara, Ont., on Monday afternoon, officials have confirmed. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

One person has died after a small plane crashed through the ice on Lake Simcoe in Ramara, Ont., on Monday afternoon, officials have confirmed.

Orillia OPP Const. Ted Dongelmans told Global News the call came in around 4 p.m. and that first responders are on scene, about one kilometre of Lagoon City, Ont.

Read more: Small plane crashes in Grey Highlands, Ont., OPP say

Dongelmans said one person was on the plane at the time of the crash.

Trending Stories

He also confirmed Transport Canada will investigate the incident.

Durham Region paramedics confirmed they attended the scene, although they haven’t transported any patients. The Ramara fire department is also on scene.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Limited flying experience, poor Canadian weather factors in Kingston, Ont., plane crash: TSB' Limited flying experience, poor Canadian weather factors in Kingston, Ont., plane crash: TSB
Limited flying experience, poor Canadian weather factors in Kingston, Ont., plane crash: TSB – Mar 4, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Orillia OPPLake SimcoeRamara newsLake Simcoe plane crashRamara fire departmentRamara plane crashRamara small plane crash

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers