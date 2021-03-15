Menu

Canada

Waterloo sticking with its own COVID-19 vaccination portal as Ontario’s launches

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 10:46 am
The Ontario government launched its COVID-19 vaccine online booking system on Monday and the queue was quickly filled up with more than 8,000 people waiting to book an appointment.

But those who live in Waterloo Region should avoid the cue as Waterloo Public Health says it is sticking with its own booking system for the immediate future.

Read more: 5% of Waterloo Region residents have now received a shot of COVID-19 vaccine

“The Province has asked communities that already had booking systems in place to continue to use their local system to alleviate expected pressure on the provincial system,” Waterloo Regional Police deputy chief Shirley Hilton stated.

The head of the region’s COVID-19 vaccination task force went on to say, “we will continue to use the Region’s booking system for the immediate future and will work with the Province in the days and weeks ahead.”

A spokesperson for Waterloo Public Health told Global News that anyone who attempts to use the provincial system will be redirected to the local one.

Those looking to pre-register for an appointment will need to either use the COVID-19 Pre-registration Form or call the Service First Call Centre: 519-575-4400.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,268 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

Residents will then select how they want to be contacted regarding the next steps, but should heed the region’s warning that it could take up to four to six weeks to get a response.

The region is requesting that those who have preregistered to not call to check on the status of their appointment.

