Canada

STARS Air Ambulance receives $9,200 donation from family of Sask. teen hit by vehicle

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted March 14, 2021 7:46 pm
Morgan Miller at STARS Air Ambulance with emergency personnel.
Morgan Miller at STARS Air Ambulance with emergency personnel. Submitted by Brendan Miller

STARS Air Ambulance recently received a generous donation of $9,200 from the Miller family.

Morgan Miller was hit by a vehicle in mid-January on his way home to Prince Albert from Saskatoon. He pulled over to help a stuck motorist on highway 11 near Neuanlage.

Miller would spend two weeks at Royal University Hospital recovering from his injuries.

The money donated originated from a GoFundMe page for Morgan. The family decided it would be best to give the donations to STARS after they tended to Morgan and transported him to hospital in Saskatoon.

Brendan Miller, his father, says all the STARS personnel were integral in saving Morgan’s life.

“If it wasn’t for STARS, he was in really bad shape, if he wasn’t airlifted at that time,” Brendan said. “Who knows the situation we would be in right now.”

Brendan says Morgan recently attended school for the first time after being released from the hospital in late January.

Brendan adds the decision to donate the money was a no-brainer.

