Montreal’s Kaytranada pulls in two Grammy Awards in early ceremony

Montreal’s Kaytranada didn’t waste any time picking up two Grammy Awards at the outset of the pre-broadcast streaming ceremony on Sunday, scooping up his first two wins in minutes.

The Montreal-raised DJ and producer won best dance recording for “10%,” featuring Kali Uchis, and best dance or electronic album for “Bubba.”

“This is crazy. This is insane,” Kaytranada, born Louis Celestin, said in a remote video feed as he accepted the second of his two awards during the pre-broadcast ceremony, which is where winners for most of the 84 categories were revealed.

“I’m taking this one back to Montreal,” said the Haitian-Canadian artist.

Kaytranada, 28, will vie for the best new artist on Sunday evening’s main Grammys broadcast.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah, and airs on Citytv and CBS.

–with files from Alessia Simona Maratta, Global News

