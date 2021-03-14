Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Montreal’s Kaytranada pulls in two Grammy Awards in early ceremony

By Staff The Canadian Press
The Montreal-raised DJ and producer won best dance recording for ``10%,'' featuring Kali Uchis, and best dance or electronic album for ``Bubba.'' .
The Montreal-raised DJ and producer won best dance recording for ``10%,'' featuring Kali Uchis, and best dance or electronic album for ``Bubba.'' . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Montreal’s Kaytranada didn’t waste any time picking up two Grammy Awards at the outset of the pre-broadcast streaming ceremony on Sunday, scooping up his first two wins in minutes.

The Montreal-raised DJ and producer won best dance recording for “10%,” featuring Kali Uchis, and best dance or electronic album for “Bubba.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This is crazy. This is insane,” Kaytranada, born Louis Celestin, said in a remote video feed as he accepted the second of his two awards during the pre-broadcast ceremony, which is where winners for most of the 84 categories were revealed.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Grammy Awards 2021: Full list of music award winners

“I’m taking this one back to Montreal,” said the Haitian-Canadian artist.

Kaytranada, 28, will vie for the best new artist on Sunday evening’s main Grammys broadcast.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah, and airs on Citytv and CBS.

–with files from Alessia Simona Maratta, Global News

Click to play video 'Grammy Awards 2020: Red carpet fashion highlights' Grammy Awards 2020: Red carpet fashion highlights
Grammy Awards 2020: Red carpet fashion highlights – Jan 26, 2020
Click to play video 'Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at 2020 Grammys opening' Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at 2020 Grammys opening
Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at 2020 Grammys opening – Jan 26, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
MusicMontrealAwardsGrammysWinnersDjProducerKali UchisKaytranada

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers