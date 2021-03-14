Hamilton reports 131 new COVID-19 on the weekend, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 131 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 48 on Saturday and 83 on Sunday.

Public health also recorded two more deaths as of Saturday among a person in their 60s and another over 80.

There have now been 295 local deaths attributed to the pandemic.

The city also saw another jump in variant cases with 54 more recorded — 27 cases on both Saturday and Sunday.

There are 249 variant cases as of March 14, with only six recognized as the B.1.1.7 variant that first emerged in the U.K.

There are no confirmed cases for any of the other variants of the coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

The city reported five new outbreaks at two hospitals, two shelters and a second outbreak at logistics company DHL.

The latest was recorded within the company’s supply chain outlet on Saturday and consists of three cases, with at least one confirmed as a variant case.

A separate outbreak at DHL’s Mount Hope facility that started on Wednesday grew to five more cases on the weekend and now has 14 total cases, with at least one variant case.

Two shelters on the city’s east side also recorded outbreaks: the Native Women’s Centre on King Street and Mission Services overflow location. Both are seeing just a single case.

The other outbreaks declared on Friday include Hamilton General’s Unit at 8 West and the Juravinski hospital’s F3 unit.

The surge at the Juravinski unit has 14 cases among patients.

Hamilton now has four ongoing outbreaks at city hospitals, involving a total of 49 cases and two deaths.

The current outbreaks in seven shelters have now seen 93 total cases since the first surge started Feb. 10 at the Salvation Army location on 94 York Boulevard. The Salvation Army outbreak has affected 61 people, including 47 patrons.

Story continues below advertisement

Active cases are up by 19 over the weekend to 509 as of March 14.

Public health says 46 per cent (274) of the city’s 596 new cases in the last 10 days involve people under the age of 29.

As of Sunday, the city’s weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 population is now at 73, with 2.9 per cent of all COVID-19 tests reported to public health producing a positive result in the last seven days.

So far, Hamilton has administered over 53,000 COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday. Close to 13,000 doses have been given out by mobile teams and just under 40,000 from fixed clinics.

Halton reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, 43 new variant cases

Halton Region surpassed 10,000 all time cases, reporting 84 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, with 41 on Saturday and 43 on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health says there are now 232 possible variant cases as of March 14, with 21 confirmed.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The region has had 10,043 total coronavirus cases and 198 deaths since the pandemic began.

Read more: Feds looking to add more hotels to list of approved coronavirus quarantine accommodations

Halton has 18 active outbreaks as of Sunday with three tied to health facilities in Oakville and Halton Hills. The largest of the surges is at the Georgetown hospital, which has now accounted for 22 total coronavirus cases and four deaths.

The region reported no new virus-related deaths on the weekend. Halton has had 198 since the pandemic began.

So far, public health has administered 40,922 COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday. Close to 11,000 doses have been given out by mobile teams, just over 28,000 of which are at fixed clinics and about 1,200 at community sites as of March 11.

Niagara reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new variant cases

Niagara public health reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 26 on Saturday and 33 on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has now had 8,924 total coronavirus cases and 373 deaths since the pandemic began.

For 10 days in a row, active cases have gone up in the Niagara. The region has 260 total active cases, with Niagara Falls having the most at 56.

Niagara’s seven-day rolling new case average per 100,000 is at 29.01 as of March 14.

Public health added another outbreak at a senior’s facility on Saturday, Bella Senior Care in Niagara Falls.

The region has 27 active outbreaks with three at retirement homes and two long-term care homes.

The region added 14 new variant cases on the weekend and has 117 total cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Four of the cases have been identified as the B.1.1.7 variant. There are no confirmed cases for any of the other subtypes of the coronavirus.

Public health has administered close to 13,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Niagara as of March 14.

Haldimand Norfolk reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand Norfolk reported 18 new coronavirus cases on the weekend with an increase in active cases, which moved up by three to 44.

Both counties have accounted for 1,502 total COVID-19 cases amid the pandemic and 39 deaths.

Over 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in both counties combined as of March 14, with about 1,600 people having completed their series of shots.

Story continues below advertisement

Brant County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

The Brant County Health Unit reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, with 76 active cases as of March 14.

The city added another outbreak at a school on Friday, at St. Theresa in Brantford. The surge involves a pair of students and one staff member.

An outbreak at another school, Assumption College on Shellard Lane in Brantford, was declared over on Friday. Lasting 16 days, the school had five cases among four students and one staffer.

Public health is now managing four active outbreaks in the community at a nursing home, two schools and one workplace.

The county has had 1,604 coronavirus cases and 12 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last year.

Story continues below advertisement

The region added five more variant cases on the weekend. The county now has 18 variant cases with none having their lineage classified.

Public health says close to 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Brant County with more than 2,500 people having completed their vaccinations as of March 14.