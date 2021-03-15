Weekly survey: Are you interested in the music industry’s NFTs?

Now that I read back that headline, I realize that I probably lost a lot of people before they reached the end of the sentence. But lemme try to tease this out.NFTs–non-fungible tokens–are suddenly all the rage in the creative world. These are assets that exist only in the virtual realm and protected/tracked by blockchain technology. People are spending insane amounts of money on NFTs, products that don’t exist in meatspace. Confused? You’re not alone.Yet NFTs have already generated over US$25 million for musicians over the last month, including some Kings of Leon tokens that pulled in US$2 million. This opens up a whole new series of revenue streams for artists that promise direct connections to fans.So here’s the question: Are NFTs a thing for you?
Would you buy an NFT (non-fungible token) from an artist?— Alan Cross (@alancross) March 14, 2021
