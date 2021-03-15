Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: Are you interested in the music industry’s NFTs?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
In April 2017, police say they were notified of a suspected fraud, where the victim had sent $25,000 to the fraudster.
In April 2017, police say they were notified of a suspected fraud, where the victim had sent $25,000 to the fraudster. Getty Images
Now that I read back that headline, I realize that I probably lost a lot of people before they reached the end of the sentence. But lemme try to tease this out.NFTs–non-fungible tokens–are suddenly all the rage in the creative world. These are assets that exist only in the virtual realm and protected/tracked by blockchain technology. People are spending insane amounts of money on NFTs, products that don’t exist in meatspace. Confused? You’re not alone.Yet NFTs have already generated over US$25 million for musicians over the last month, including some Kings of Leon tokens that pulled in US$2 million. This opens up a whole new series of revenue streams for artists that promise direct connections to fans.So here’s the question: Are NFTs a thing for you?
Advertisement
© 2021 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SurveyMusic IndustryKings of LeonNFTsNon-fungible TokensBeepleArtist Revenue

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers