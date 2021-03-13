Vaccine eligibility expanded to people aged 72+ as of Sunday in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Saskatchewan residents aged 72 and over will have the chance to book their COVID-19 vaccine using the online or phone booking system, the Saskatchewan Health Authority announced Saturday.

Those who meet the criteria can book their appointment online 24/7 using their valid health card at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine; or call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Since the system first launched on Thursday, 22,151 individuals 76 years or older have booked their COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 78.7 per cent of appointments have been made online whereas 21.3 per cent of appointments were booked over the phone.

SHA encouraged residents to book online, saying it was the fasted way to make an appointment. They added that friends or family can help residents use the online and phone system if they need help. Eligible residents are required to bring identification to the appointment.

SHA also thanked ineligible residents for not attempting to book appointments.

Immunizations are only made by appointment at this time with drop-in and mobile clinics and participating pharmacies slated to open in the future.

On Sunday, a drive-thru clinic will open in Regina for priority health-care workers in Phase 1 and 64-year-old Regina residents on Monday.

Residents are not eligible to receive the vaccine at this time if: they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 90 days, they received any other vaccine in the last 14 days, or if they received a COVID-19 vaccine dose elsewhere.

