Halifax police investigate bomb threat at Mumford Road Walmart

Police are investigating a bomb threat made to a Walmart store on Mumford Road.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the scene at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, “after police received a threatening phone call from an anonymous caller.”
The Walmart has been evacuated, and entrances to the store through Mumford Road and Chebucto Road are closed.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.”
