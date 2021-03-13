Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigate bomb threat at Mumford Road Walmart

By Karla Renic Global News
Halifax police are seen at Walmart on Mumford Road after a bomb threat call.
Halifax police are seen at Walmart on Mumford Road after a bomb threat call. Jesse Thomas / Global News

Police are investigating a bomb threat made to a Walmart store on Mumford Road.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the scene at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, “after police received a threatening phone call from an anonymous caller.”

Read more: Halifax police investigating after human remains found in Dartmouth woods

The Walmart has been evacuated, and entrances to the store through Mumford Road and Chebucto Road are closed.
Jesse Thomas / Global News

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.”

Click to play video 'New traffic safety measures for Halifax’s north end' New traffic safety measures for Halifax’s north end
New traffic safety measures for Halifax’s north end
