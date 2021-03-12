Halifax police investigating after human remains found in Dartmouth woods

Police say human remains were found in Dartmouth on Friday morning.
Halifax Regional Police received a report around 10:30 a.m. that what is believed to be human remains were found in a wooded area near Elliott Street in Dartmouth.
“The investigation is in the early stages and no further information is available at this time.” read an HRP release issued on Friday afternoon.
Trending Stories
No other details were provided.
Anyone with information on the remains is asked to contact police.
Halifax school, police investigate attack on student in social media video
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments