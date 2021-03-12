Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police investigating after human remains found in Dartmouth woods

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 2:38 pm
File - A sign at the Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street on Feb. 20, 2021.
File - A sign at the Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street on Feb. 20, 2021. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Police say human remains were found in Dartmouth on Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police received a report around 10:30 a.m. that what is believed to be human remains were found in a wooded area near Elliott Street in Dartmouth.

Read more: 2 people arrested on firearms charges in Bedford

“The investigation is in the early stages and no further information is available at this time.” read an HRP release issued on Friday afternoon.

Trending Stories

No other details were provided.

Anyone with information on the remains is asked to contact police.

Click to play video 'Halifax school, police investigate attack on student in social media video' Halifax school, police investigate attack on student in social media video
Halifax school, police investigate attack on student in social media video
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouthDeathhalifax policeBody FoundHuman Remains

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers