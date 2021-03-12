Halifax police investigating after human remains found in Dartmouth woods

Send this page to someone via email

Police say human remains were found in Dartmouth on Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police received a report around 10:30 a.m. that what is believed to be human remains were found in a wooded area near Elliott Street in Dartmouth.

“The investigation is in the early stages and no further information is available at this time.” read an HRP release issued on Friday afternoon.

No other details were provided.

Anyone with information on the remains is asked to contact police.

