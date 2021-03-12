Edmonton Oilers expect tougher test from Ottawa Senators

The Edmonton Oilers will try to beat the Ottawa Senators for the seventh time this season when the two teams meet Friday night at Rogers Place.
The Oilers improved to 6-0 against the Sens with a 7-1 rout on Wednesday.
“I think tonight will be a very intense game,” head coach Dave Tippett said Friday. “You can’t have a let down. There’s no room for error here. We’re in the second half of the season.
“We have 28 games left. Every game is of ultra-importance. Evert point is ultra-important. They’re can’t be any let down.”
“Tonight is two points that are key to us. They’re a good team. I expect them to come out with a lot of energy and tenacity,” said winger Alex Chiasson.
Defenceman Kris Russell won’t play and is day-to-day with a lower body injury. Caleb Jones will come in on defence.
The Oilers expected lineup is:
Draisaitl – McDavid – Yamamoto
Ennis – Nugent-Hopkins – Puljujarvi
Shore – Khaira – P. Russell
Neal – Haas – Chiasson
Nurse – Barrie
Lagesson – Larsson
Jones – Bear
Smith
It’s the last game of the Oilers seven-game home stand. They’re 3-3.
The Oilers and Senators are on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.
