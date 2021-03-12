Coronavirus: Leeds, Grenville, Lanark move to yellow in Ontario’s COVID-19 framework

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark regions will be moving to yellow-protect in Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework Monday.

“The latest modelling suggests we are at a critical stage in our fight against this devastating virus, and that the actions we take now will help ensure people stay safe,” said Christine Elliott, deputy premier and Minister of Health Friday.

Public Health Ontario announced the move for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, as well as changes for Lambton and Northwestern health units Friday afternoon.

As of Thursday, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark regions had 68 active cases of the virus.

The health unit has been struggling over the last two weeks to contain a COVID-19 outbreak stemming from a social gathering in the Lanark region.

Despite none of the cases testing positive for variants of concern so far, the virus has continued to spread.

Monday, Dr. Paula Stewart implemented a Section 22 order to curb the spread of the virus in the Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place and Beckwith regions. The order closed down indoor sports venues and club facilities, while putting extra limits on restaurants in the three municipalities.

Many protocols will remain the same under the yellow — protect level, including gathering limits, 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. But restaurants will have to collect guest contact information and be closed between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. starting Monday. Fitness classes will also be limited to 10 people per class, while guest contact information also has to be collected for all personal services.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said they are working on getting more information out about the changes to the region.

For a full list of restrictions, visit the website for Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

