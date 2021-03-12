Police issue Thames River boating ban as conservation authority warns of ‘hazardous’ conditions

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service has issued an immediate boating ban on all portions of the Thames River in London due to high water levels.

The ban was issued Friday morning after the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority notified police that water levels in the river had reached a “hazardous point.”

“We want to make sure people stay away from the waters and keep pets and kids away as well,” said Eleanor Heagy, communications specialist with the UTRCA.

Heagy said that when the rivers reach a certain elevation, police are required under the Canada Shipping Act to implement a boating ban.

As things warm up and all of the snow melts, Heagy said it causes stream levels to rise and run fast as well as the edge of the riverbank being more slippery due to mud.

“The danger right now is the water is so cold, medical distress is imminent as soon as you get in that water,” said Colin Shewell, a platoon chief with London Fire.

Shewell spoke to Global News early Friday about rescuing an eight-year-old child from the Thames River on Thursday evening.

The child was the second case in two weeks of someone needing to be rescued from the river.

Heagy said people should expect the water levels in the Thames River to stay elevated throughout the weekend and that early next week it should start to get back to normal.

The UTRCA does not anticipate any serious flooding at this time, but low lying areas and parklands may be inundated in some areas, such as the Flats in St. Marys, as well as Harris and Gibbons Parks in London.

The UTRCA reports that the flood control reservoirs at Fanshawe, Wildwood, and Pittock Conservation Areas are at seasonal levels and are being operated to reduce any downstream flooding.

This boating ban will remain in place until river levels have receded to safer levels.

