20% of B.C. homeowners regret renovations: report

Send this page to someone via email

A new BC Hydro report suggests that while more British Columbians are doing home renovations, some are regretting their decision.

About 20 per cent of owners say they were unhappy with the outcome of their renos because they chose to focus on aesthetics instead of increasing their home’s dollar value, according to the report released Friday.

2:05 Open House: Tips to ask before beginning home renovations Open House: Tips to ask before beginning home renovations – Nov 6, 2020

The survey found that more than half of respondents have completed a renovation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Thirty-five per cent said renovated their home to improve aesthetics, while 29 per cent cited comfort as their reason for doing renos and 10 per cent said they had more free time. Energy savings was the motivation for 10 per cent of renovations.

Read more: Renovation ideas that will increase the value of your home

Despite some regrets, 40 per cent said they’ll attempt to do more renovations in the spring.

The rooms most likely to lead to regrets are kitchens (15 per cent) and bathrooms (16 per cent).