Crime

Guelph woman facing assault charges in connection with spitting incidents

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 11:05 am
A Guelph police officer's shoulder was spat on.
A Guelph police officer's shoulder was spat on. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A 20-year-old Guelph woman is facing several charges after hospital security guards and officers were spat on Thursday morning, Guelph police say.

They say officers were called to the downtown area after a business reported a woman.

Officers soon found her and decided to take her to Guelph General Hospital to be medically cleared.

While in transport, the woman allegedly spat at one officer but missed, although the loogie landed on the shoulder of a second officer.

Police say she also allegedly spat on two security guards at Guelph General Hospital, hitting both in the legs.

A 20-year-old woman is facing four charges of assault.

