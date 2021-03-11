Queen’s University announces COVID-19 outbreak in student residence

Send this page to someone via email

Queen’s University has announced a COVID-19 outbreak at one of its on-campus student residence buildings.

In total, there are 10 cases on and off-campus as of Thursday, the school said.

According to a Queen’s University news release, there are five active cases linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at Watts Hall. The residence has been locked down and all affected students have been moved to an isolation unit on campus.

Queen’s says the affected students were all living on the same floor of the residence building.

Another five cases have been detected off-campus, but the school says they are not “considered part of the outbreak,” the school said.

Thursday, the health unit reported 12 new cases, the region’s largest jump in weeks. The majority of these cases landed in the 10 to 19 age-range.

12 new cases:

2 Males, 10-19, under investigation

2 Females, 10-19, under investigation

1 Female, 10-19, outbreak related

4 Males, 10-19, outbreak related

2 Females, 10-19, close contact

1 Female, <10, outbreak related

30 active cases, 2 resolved

1 new VOC case, 1 new outbreak pic.twitter.com/TJM1Vr9LGl — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) March 11, 2021

“Testing of the students is being done on campus today and will also determine if the outbreak is associated with a variant of concern. It is believed the initial case may be the result of recent travel outside of the KFL&A, Hastings and Prince Edward Counties, and Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark regions,” Queen’s said Thursday.

KFL&A Public Health is asking all students to stay at home and to avoid gatherings with others outside their own household.

“If people need to interact with others they are reminded to use face coverings, physical distance, and follow all current health guidelines,” the health unit said.

Starting Saturday, fines can be issued for anyone in Kingston who gathers in groups more than five people, either indoors or outdoors. This Section 22 order will be in place until the following Saturday, and is meant to curb St. Patrick’s Day parties in the University District.

