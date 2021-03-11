Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Belleville police confirm identity of man accused of killing his partner

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 11, 2021 1:19 pm
Belleville police have confirmed the identify of a man accused of killing his partner in the city's east end Tuesday.
Belleville police have confirmed the identify of a man accused of killing his partner in the city's east end Tuesday. Belleville police / Twitter

Global News has learned the name of a man accused of killing his partner in Belleville earlier this week.

Police have confirmed that 64-year-old Michael Danese, of Belleville, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his romantic partner on Tuesday.

At this time, police are not releasing the name of the victim but confirmed that it was a domestic incident.

Read more: Belleville man faces murder charge after woman found dead with ‘signs of trauma’

Police have yet to release the cause of the death.

Trending Stories

They have confirmed that the home where the deceased and Danese were found Tuesday was on Plaza Square.

Police say they were called to the home for a wellness check and found a 62-year-old woman dead. She had “signs of trauma” at the time of her death.

Story continues below advertisement

Danese appeared for a bail hearing Thursday and was remanded into custody.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Domestic ViolenceFirst Degree MurderBelleville murdermurder BellevillePartner violencemurder Belleville policeBelleville murder incidentBelleville police murder

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers