Belleville police confirm identity of man accused of killing his partner

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned the name of a man accused of killing his partner in Belleville earlier this week.

Police have confirmed that 64-year-old Michael Danese, of Belleville, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his romantic partner on Tuesday.

At this time, police are not releasing the name of the victim but confirmed that it was a domestic incident.

Police have yet to release the cause of the death.

They have confirmed that the home where the deceased and Danese were found Tuesday was on Plaza Square.

Police say they were called to the home for a wellness check and found a 62-year-old woman dead. She had “signs of trauma” at the time of her death.

Story continues below advertisement

Danese appeared for a bail hearing Thursday and was remanded into custody.