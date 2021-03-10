Belleville man faces murder charge after woman found dead with ‘signs of trauma’

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 64-year-old Belleville man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a local woman.

According to police, officers were called to an east-end home around 7 p.m. Tuesday for a wellness check.

Police say they found a 62-year-old woman with signs of trauma dead inside the home.

Officers then found a 64-year-old man inside the home. He was arrested and charged.

Police are not releasing the names of the accused or the deceased until next of kin are notified.

The coroner is currently conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information o contact Det. Sgt. Pat Kellar at 613-966-0882 ext. 4128 or pkellar@police.belleville.on.ca. To provide tips anonymously, contact Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Belleville police have yet to respond to a request for more information.