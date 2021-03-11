Guelph reports 10 new cases of COVID-19, active cases fall to 77

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph, Ont.,’s public health unit reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total case count to 2,799.

Active cases fell by 11 from the previous day to 77 with another 21 people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Resolved cases in the city have reached 2,685 and Guelph’s death toll of 37 has remained unchanged since Feb. 24.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health reported 36.5 cases per 100,000, which puts the region in the orange level of the province’s response framework.

There are also two cases being treated in an intensive care unit somewhere in WDG Public Health’s jurisdiction, but it’s not known at which hospitals they are being treated.

Wellington County

Wellington County’s death toll has risen to 34 with a fatal case being confirmed on Thursday. It’s the first death reported in the county since March 1.

There was also one new case of COVID-19 reported on Thursday as its case count reached 995.

Active cases fell by two from the previous day to 18 with two more people recovering, raising the county’s resolved cases to 945.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases involve seniors over the age of 80 who have been connected to an outbreak.

COVID-19 outbreaks

No new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

There are currently four active outbreaks in those facilities, but of them, only two patients have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

No new outbreaks have been declared at any schools in the area with four outbreaks currently active.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 23,903 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 1,081 more vaccinations than what was reported the previous day.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals — those who have received two doses — has only grown 21 from the previous day to 6,490.

That means 2.5 per cent of the eligible population in the jurisdiction has been fully vaccinated. Public health has set a goal of having 75 per cent vaccinated by the end of August.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.

