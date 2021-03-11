Menu

Canada

Vancouver police seek witnesses after man, woman seen arguing in Walmart parking lot Sunday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 11, 2021 1:16 pm
Vancouver police said the incident took place Sunday evening in an East Vancouver parking lot.
Vancouver police said the incident took place Sunday evening in an East Vancouver parking lot. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press

Vancouver police are asking anyone who may have seen an altercation between a man and a woman in a Walmart parking lot recently to contact them.

They are concerned the woman was in distress and they want anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“We think a number of people saw this confrontation but left the area before speaking to police,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the VPD said in a release.

Investigators believe the incident took place around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday in a parking lot outside the Walmart on Grandview Highway near Boundary Road. A number of people said they saw or heard a possibly violent confrontation between a man and woman, who were said to be standing near a black Dodge Challenger, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call but the man and woman left before they arrived. Police said none of the first-hand witnesses stayed behind to speak to police.

“We don’t know the relationship between the two people involved in this incident, whether anyone was injured, or even if there was a crime,” Addison added.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or even with the man and woman who were involved so we can better understand what happened.”

Police said witnesses can call 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

