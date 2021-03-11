Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canada to honour COVID-19 victims one-year since pandemic declaration

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2021 7:50 am
Click to play video 'Resilience 1 year into the COVID-19 pandemic' Resilience 1 year into the COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH: Resilience 1 year into the COVID-19 pandemic

Canada will mark the one-year anniversary today of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is to deliver a statement in the House of Commons this morning, designated March 11 a national day of observance to commemorate those who have died.

Read more: One year into COVID-19, a look at when and where the next pandemic could emerge

The government has asked Canadians to think about those whose lives were claimed by the novel coronavirus, as well as the health-care and other essential workers who have been on the front lines.

Other politicians, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Quebec Premier Francois Legault, are also expected to speak today about the devastating effect the virus has had on Canadians.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'One year later, a Winnipeg doctor reflects on COVID-19' One year later, a Winnipeg doctor reflects on COVID-19
One year later, a Winnipeg doctor reflects on COVID-19

Since the pandemic began, 2.5 million people around the world have died due to COVID-19, with more than 22,000 of them in Canada.

Health Canada has approved four COVID-19 vaccines so far and 1.5 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Read more: Mask-wearing, physical distancing to remain ‘part of our lives’ for some time, says Njoo

“More and more people are getting vaccinated every day,” Trudeau said at a news conference Tuesday. “That means more grandparents, health-care workers, and vulnerable people are now safe.

“Our top priority is to get you your shot as soon as possible. No one will be left behind.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19CoronavirusJustin TrudeauWorld Health OrganizationCovid Deathscovid deaths canadajustin trudeau covidone year covidone year covid pandemicone year pandemicvictims of covidvictims of covid canadaworld health organization declares pandemic

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers