Richmond RCMP searching for pair of 12-year-old girls last seen at noon, Wednesday

Richmond RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a pair of 12-year-old girls last seen Wednesday.
Police say Namia Yekiford and Kardia Chen were last seen leaving Homma Elementary near the 5100 block of Brunswick Drive around noon.
Naima Yekiford is described as Persian and five-feet-four-inches tall with a medium build.
She has short, dark hair, and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a Homma 2021 Grad logo and jeans.
Kardia Chan is described as Asian and five-feet-tall with a slim build. She has dark, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a hot pink hoodie and black pants.
Police say they are concerned for the health and well-being of both girls given their age.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Naima or Kardia is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
