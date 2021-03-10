Richmond RCMP searching for pair of 12-year-old girls last seen at noon, Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a pair of 12-year-old girls last seen Wednesday.

Police say Namia Yekiford and Kardia Chen were last seen leaving Homma Elementary near the 5100 block of Brunswick Drive around noon.

Read more: Advocates seek to push search for missing North Vancouver woman beyond North Shore

Naima Yekiford is described as Persian and five-feet-four-inches tall with a medium build.

She has short, dark hair, and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a Homma 2021 Grad logo and jeans.

2:19 What is a Silver Alert? What is a Silver Alert? – Oct 9, 2020

Kardia Chan is described as Asian and five-feet-tall with a slim build. She has dark, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a hot pink hoodie and black pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they are concerned for the health and well-being of both girls given their age.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Naima or Kardia is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).