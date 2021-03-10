Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Richmond RCMP searching for pair of 12-year-old girls last seen at noon, Wednesday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 11:59 pm
Richmond RCMP are searching for a pair of 12-year-old girls last seen leaving school around noon.
Richmond RCMP are searching for a pair of 12-year-old girls last seen leaving school around noon. Richmond RCMP

Richmond RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a pair of 12-year-old girls last seen Wednesday.

Police say Namia Yekiford and Kardia Chen were last seen leaving Homma Elementary near the 5100 block of Brunswick Drive around noon.

Read more: Advocates seek to push search for missing North Vancouver woman beyond North Shore

Naima Yekiford is described as Persian and five-feet-four-inches tall with a medium build.

She has short, dark hair, and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a Homma 2021 Grad logo and jeans.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'What is a Silver Alert?' What is a Silver Alert?
What is a Silver Alert? – Oct 9, 2020

Kardia Chan is described as Asian and five-feet-tall with a slim build. She has dark, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a hot pink hoodie and black pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they are concerned for the health and well-being of both girls given their age.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Naima or Kardia is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPMissingRichmondRichmond RCMPmissing girlsmissing 12-year-old girlsmissing girls richmondrichmond missing girls

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers