Canada

Video surfaces of what appears to be a Kingston, Ont., carjacking

By Kraig Krause Global News
Posted March 11, 2021 8:57 am
Click to play video 'Video surfaces of what appears to be a car jacking in Kingston, Ont.' Video surfaces of what appears to be a car jacking in Kingston, Ont.
WATCH: A video recorded in Kingston, Ont., shows a man pulling a driver from a car at a traffic light and then driving away.

A shocking video captured in Kingston, Ont., appears to document a carjacking.

The video, obtained by Global News, shows a man running up to a white Porsche Cayenne stopped at the intersection of Princess Street and Mooallim Place.

The video then shows the man tugging at someone through the window, before the door opens and the driver stumbles out onto the median.

Moments later, the luxury SUV flees the scene.

An anonymous witness, who filmed the interaction, says it all began around 5:20 p.m. when a white Hyundai SUV pulled into the intersection, blocking traffic and the Porsche, before several men jumped out, yelling, “He stole my car” before engaging with the driver.

Kingston police haven’t provided much information about the incident, only confirming that a driving complaint was received about two vehicles racing in the area of Princess Street and Mooallim Place, an area near Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a couple driving eastbound on Highway 401 recorded the same Porsche — Quebec licence plate FPH 2131 — engaging in what appeared to be a road rage incident with a white Hydunai near the Gardners Road overpass in Kingston.

“My boyfriend was having a panic attack because he was driving and for me, I was petrified,” said Sarah Young, who filmed the incident.

In Young’s video, the white Hyundai is seen cutting off the Porsche in an attempt to stay in front of the luxury vehicle.

Shortly after, the same make and model Hyundai (the videos do not show the licence plate) is seen blocking traffic on Princess Street as the occupants approach the stopped Porsche before ultimately removing the driver from the car and taking off.

The odd incident has left many people confused as to who these people are and where they went.

The Kingston Major Crime Unit is looking to speak with any witnesses or anyone who may have taken video of the incident. The Frontenac OPP says it is not investigating.

