Health

West Vancouver woman accused of violating quarantine fined nearly $7,000

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 4:10 pm
A West Vancouver woman has been fined nearly $7,000 for allegedly breaking COVID-19 quarantine requirements.
A West Vancouver woman has been fined nearly $7,000 for allegedly breaking COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

A West Vancouver woman is facing nearly $7,000 in fines for alleged breaches of quarantine regulations for returning international travellers, amid COVID-19.

West Vancouver police say they were notified of the alleged breach by the Public Health Agency of Canada on March 4.

Read more: ‘It’s inconvenient and very expensive’: 5 Vancouver hotels approved for government quarantine

According to federal health officials,  the 59-year-old woman had crossed into Canada at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing that morning, without presenting an adequate negative COVID-19 test. Health officials alleged she visited someone at the Lions Gate Hospital shortly afterward, according to police.

Click to play video 'Canada’s new travel quarantine rules take effect' Canada’s new travel quarantine rules take effect
Canada’s new travel quarantine rules take effect – Feb 25, 2021

On March 5, police attended the woman’s West Vancouver home, and say they found her returning from a walk.

Investigators said she claimed to be exempt from quarantine, but couldn’t produce any documents proving it.

Read more: Flying back to Canada? Here’s what you can expect at the new COVID-19 quarantine hotels

Police issued two tickets, one for violations reported by PHAC, and one for violations observed by the attending officer. Together, the fines totaled $6,900.

Under Canada’s COVID-19 requirements, anyone returning from international travel must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry.

Travellers must then quarantine for 14 days.

