Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Doug Ford defends use of Ontario’s controversial zoning order power as development concerns mount

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2021 3:24 pm
Click to play video 'Residents and environmental groups angry as province continues to push through wetlands development' Residents and environmental groups angry as province continues to push through wetlands development
WATCH ABOVE: (March 5) Environmental groups are upset after the Ford government forced through new legislation. One of them ordering the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority to approve a permit for a development on significant wetlands without proper review. Frazer Snowdon has more.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending his government’s use of a controversial land planning tool as concerns mount about overuse.

The mechanism known as a ministerial zoning order gives the municipal affairs minister power to fast-track development in a given area.

Opposition politicians have criticized the Progressive Conservative government for issuing dozens of the orders last year compared with infrequent use under previous governments.

Trending Stories

Read more: Advocates, opposition slam Ontario government’s move to strengthen minister’s zoning power

Ford argued in the legislature today that his government is using the orders to help create more jobs and affordable housing after the pandemic.

But NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says some of the recent orders don’t fit that description, including a controversial warehouse project proposed for a wetland in Durham Region.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford also denied that his government is approving zoning orders based on political donations, saying he does not know who the developer is on that particular site.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
OntarioDoug FordEnvironmentFord governmentqueen's parkMinisterial Zoning OrderOntario Wetlands

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers