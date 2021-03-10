Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Online platform suspends Montreal auction house for selling ‘grotesque’ Nazi relics

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
The platform said they suspended the auction house due to several policy violations, notably the policies that "seek to limit the glorification of vile historical objects.”.
The platform said they suspended the auction house due to several policy violations, notably the policies that "seek to limit the glorification of vile historical objects.”. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

An online auction platform has suspended a Montreal auction house for selling offensive Nazi relics after a Canadian Jewish organizaiton sounded the alarm.

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC), a Toronto based non-profit human rights organization that works to counter anti-Semitism, issued a statement on Wednesday saying Live Auctioneers, an online auction platform, had suspended Madison’s Historical, a Montreal based auction house, from its platform.

Read more: 75 years after Auschwitz, survivor says her ‘reason for living’ is to tell the story

FSWC — which sounded the alarm on the issue — said the platform said they suspended the auction house due to several policy violations, notably the policies that “seek to limit the glorification of vile historical objects and to discourage the modern replication of hateful items.”

The objects in question that were being sold by Madison’s Historical included a used Zyklon B gas canister, SS weapons and military gear, personal items and documents belonging to concentration camp prisoners.

Story continues below advertisement

All offensive Holocaust items have been removed from the website, according to Live Auctioneers’ statement to FSWC.

Madison’s Historical calls itself a web-based platform auctioneer that specializes in Second World War and Holocaust-related material. It has since taken down its website.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Completely incomprehensible’: Jewish soldier recalls liberating Auschwitz

“We are pleased to see the quick removal of the Holocaust and Nazi relics from this online platform,” said FSWC president and CEO Michael Levitt, “but are disappointed to see the lack of sensitivity and understanding from the auction house, which not only chose to sell and make a profit from these items, but also glorified many of the items, including calling a Zyklon B gas canister used at a concentration camp ‘the holy grail’ and a ‘lifetime opportunity.’”

Levitt called the sale of the items “utterly grotesque” and an insult to 6 million Jews who were murdered by the Nazi regime. He added that the only place for such memorabilia is in a museum or educational institution.

Madison’s Historical told Global News it has no comment on the issue.

The Jewish rights group says it will continue monitoring to ensure the items are not moved to another auction platform.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Anti-Semitic video posted then deleted online stirs anger' Anti-Semitic video posted then deleted online stirs anger
Anti-Semitic video posted then deleted online stirs anger – Feb 3, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WWIIWorld War IIHolocaustAuctionmemorabiliaConcentration CampsFriends of Simon Wiesenthal CenterFSWCLive AuctioneersMadison's Historicalrelics

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers