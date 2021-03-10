Menu

Canada

Jody Wilson-Raybould to publish memoir from days in cabinet, SNC-Lavalin affair

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2021 1:16 pm
Former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is set to publish a political memoir that’s promising to shed new light on her final controversial days in the Trudeau government.

HarperCollins Canada says it has acquired the rights to the former Liberal justice minister’s book, titled “’Indian’ in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power.”

The publisher says the memoir will detail why Wilson-Raybould got into federal politics, her experience as an Indigenous leader at the cabinet table and how she moved forward following the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Read more: Indigenous land conflicts to persist unless sovereignty addressed, Wilson-Raybould says

Wilson-Raybould’s three years in cabinet came to an end in early 2019 after a clash over how a potential criminal case against SNC-Lavalin should be handled.

That head-butting exploded into a political scandal for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, ultimately leading to Wilson-Raybould’s resignation as a minister, and she now sits as an Independent.

Her political memoir, set for release in October, is her second book.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
