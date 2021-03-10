Military helping Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, Man., with COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are in Mathias Colomb Cree Nation helping with a COVID-19 outbreak in the northern Manitoba community.

The remote town north of The Pas is currently dealing with more than 100 active cases, with the number jumping by nearly 10 per day.

The Cree Nation’s Chief Lorna Bighetty says four Armed Forces members have arrived and will be mostly stationed at the nursing station.

More troops are expected and the Red Cross is assisting too.

Bighetty says some of the community has let their guard down as vaccine supplies arrived. She urged residents in the community to stay home.

“They don’t seem to understand the seriousness of this COVID that is ramping right now,” Bighetty said.

The military has assisted various remote communities in Manitoba, including Garden Hill First Nation and Pauingassi First Nation.

