Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Loyalist firefighters deal with 2 fires Wednesday morning

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 12:57 pm
Loyalist firefighters were called to two separate blazes before noon Wednesday.
Loyalist firefighters were called to two separate blazes before noon Wednesday. Loyalist Fire / Twitter

Loyalist firefighters were kept busy Wednesday morning with two different fires.

They were first called to County Road 6 just north of Highway 401 around 10 a.m. where a summer kitchen in a century home caught fire.

No one was home at the time of the blaze and the flames were contained to the kitchen.

Trending Stories

Read more: Family pet lost in Amherstview house fire

At 11:30 a.m., emergency crews were also called to 170 Bridge St. to a decommissioned sewage treatment plant owned by the township.

According to Loyalist fire Chief Fred Stephenson, witnesses saw a group of up to six young men running out of the building.

Stephenson says the group broke into the building and a fire broke out, causing significant damage to the roof.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireLoyalist TownshipLoyalist FireFire Loyalist townshiployalist firefightersLoyalist firefighters sewage plantsewage plant break insewage plant loyalist

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers