Loyalist firefighters deal with 2 fires Wednesday morning

Loyalist firefighters were kept busy Wednesday morning with two different fires.

They were first called to County Road 6 just north of Highway 401 around 10 a.m. where a summer kitchen in a century home caught fire.

No one was home at the time of the blaze and the flames were contained to the kitchen.

At 11:30 a.m., emergency crews were also called to 170 Bridge St. to a decommissioned sewage treatment plant owned by the township.

According to Loyalist fire Chief Fred Stephenson, witnesses saw a group of up to six young men running out of the building.

Stephenson says the group broke into the building and a fire broke out, causing significant damage to the roof.

