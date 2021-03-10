Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

CFL, XFL in talks over potential partnership

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Future of the CFL' Future of the CFL
WATCH ABOVE: Commissioner Randy Ambrosie talks to Sonia Sunger about the future of the Canadian Football League – Feb 28, 2019

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie is taking a serious look at whether the CFL smells what The Rock is cooking.

Ambrosie revealed today the CFL has entered into serious discussions with the American-based XFL about the possibility of forming a partnership.

Read more: CFL will have to appease more levels of government to get 2021 protocols approved

Former pro wrestler Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson is a co-owner of the XFL.

The two sides are looking to “identify opportunities for the leagues to collaborate, innovate, and grow the game of football.”

Click to play video 'Sports journalist Darrell Davis on the cancelled CFL season' Sports journalist Darrell Davis on the cancelled CFL season
Sports journalist Darrell Davis on the cancelled CFL season – Aug 20, 2020

Ambrosie emphatically stated nothing has been decided and all potential options will be explored. Anything agreed upon would kick in either in 2022 or beyond.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

After being forced to cancel the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CFL is expecting to return to the field this year.

Read more: CFL commissioner cautiously optimistic about 2021 season, Hamilton Grey Cup

The eight-team XFL was purchased last year by Johnson, business partner Dany Garcia and Redbird Capital and is expected to resume play in the spring of 2022. Its 2020 season, under previous ownership headed by WWE chairman Vince McMahon, was called off after five weeks because of the pandemic.

Johnson spent time on the practice roster of the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders in 1995 before being released.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CFLRandy AmbrosieDwayne JohnsonXFLAmerican FootballCFL XFL collaborationCFL XFL partnership

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers