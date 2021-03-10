New Brunswick reports 0 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick health officials reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The last time the province reported zero new cases was Feb. 28.

The province says 34 cases remain active as of Wednesday.

Read more: New Brunswick parents question unmasking kids in class

To date, there have been 1,460 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the province, and of those, 1,396 cases have recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have also been 29 deaths linked to the virus in New Brunswick.

Three patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, two of which are in intensive care.

The province has completed 237,627 tests to date.

Story continues below advertisement

2:43 Coronavirus: Canada marks 1 year since 1st long-term care death Coronavirus: Canada marks 1 year since 1st long-term care death