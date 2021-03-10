New Brunswick reports 0 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

New Brunswick health officials reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.
The last time the province reported zero new cases was Feb. 28.
The province says 34 cases remain active as of Wednesday.
To date, there have been 1,460 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the province, and of those, 1,396 cases have recovered.
There have also been 29 deaths linked to the virus in New Brunswick.
Three patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, two of which are in intensive care.
The province has completed 237,627 tests to date.
