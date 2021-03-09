Lethbridge records its highest active COVID-19 case count yet

Send this page to someone via email

In the past 24 hours, Lethbridge added another 24 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total active case count to 284.

There were two new deaths in the South zone: a man in his 80s tied to an outbreak at the Edith Cavell Care Centre and another man in his 80s linked to an outbreak at the Cardston Health Centre.

Two more variant cases have been identified in the zone, pushing that total to seven, all of which are the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K.

Currently, Lethbridge has more active cases than during the peak of the pandemic’s second wave.

“The uptick obviously implies there is more transmission going on and we know that occurs when people aren’t compliant with the recommendations of public health,” said Dr. Daniel Gregson, an infectious disease specialist with the University of Calgary.

He added that a small group of individuals breaching restrictions can have a significant impact.

“Usually what you’ll see is the same number of cases outside the event as you do inside the event, so these sort of super spreader events can have a huge effect on numbers,” Gregson said.

A statement from Alberta Health Services reads, in part:

“A majority of transmissions of the virus in South zone continue to be the result of family gatherings and visitation between households. Tweet This

“There have been some cases linked to outbreaks at businesses and organizations in the zone, however most locations have worked closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure frequent testing of those on site for symptomatic and asymptotic individuals.”

There are currently 22 COVID-19 positive individuals hospitalized at Chinook Regional Hospital, with seven of them in the ICU.

Gregson said when an uptick is happening, it’s a matter of getting the general public to see the benefits of following the restrictions like hand washing, masking, physical distancing and cooperating with health officials.

“Public health does contact tracing, so getting tested as soon as you have symptoms is important,” Gregson added.

Alberta Health Services said it is only when significant risk is identified or there is continued non-compliance that AHS resorts to enforcement action.

The Lethbridge Police Service has issued three tickets for Public Health Act violations in relation to COVID-19 mandatory health measures, and one further associated bylaw ticket.

LPS said it hasn’t received an increase in reported non-compliance as of late.