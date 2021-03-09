Menu

Canada

Edmonton business owner apologetic for renting salon to party with DJ during pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2021 6:23 pm
Khrome Beauty Lounge in south Edmonton on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Khrome Beauty Lounge in south Edmonton on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Paul Rampersaud, Global News

An Edmonton business owner is apologizing for renting out her nail salon for a large weekend party, despite COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Police said they broke up a large gathering of at least 125 people who were partying with alcohol and a DJ at the Khrome Beauty Lounge early Sunday. The business is located in a strip mall on 91 Street, near Anthony Henday Drive.

Read more: Alberta opens rest of Step 2 relaunch as 278 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Alberta public health measures meant to contain the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 ban all indoor social gatherings.

Co-owner Farida Hussain says she and her partner rented out the salon to 15 people celebrating a birthday.

She said she’s sorry for making a selfish decision that was meant to support the struggling business.

Edmonton police say they are working with Alberta Health Services to decide next steps in the investigation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
