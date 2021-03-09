Edmonton business owner apologetic for renting salon to party with DJ during pandemic

An Edmonton business owner is apologizing for renting out her nail salon for a large weekend party, despite COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Police said they broke up a large gathering of at least 125 people who were partying with alcohol and a DJ at the Khrome Beauty Lounge early Sunday. The business is located in a strip mall on 91 Street, near Anthony Henday Drive.
Alberta public health measures meant to contain the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 ban all indoor social gatherings.
Co-owner Farida Hussain says she and her partner rented out the salon to 15 people celebrating a birthday.
She said she’s sorry for making a selfish decision that was meant to support the struggling business.
Edmonton police say they are working with Alberta Health Services to decide next steps in the investigation.
Comments