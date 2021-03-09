Edmonton business owner apologetic for renting salon to party with DJ during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton business owner is apologizing for renting out her nail salon for a large weekend party, despite COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Police said they broke up a large gathering of at least 125 people who were partying with alcohol and a DJ at the Khrome Beauty Lounge early Sunday. The business is located in a strip mall on 91 Street, near Anthony Henday Drive.

Alberta public health measures meant to contain the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 ban all indoor social gatherings.

Co-owner Farida Hussain says she and her partner rented out the salon to 15 people celebrating a birthday.

She said she’s sorry for making a selfish decision that was meant to support the struggling business.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton police say they are working with Alberta Health Services to decide next steps in the investigation.