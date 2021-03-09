9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region over first 9 days of March

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported one new COVID-19-related death on Tuesday, raising the death toll in the area to 236.

“The individual was a female in her 60s,” Dr. Julie Emili, Associate Medical Officer of Health, stated.

“I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of the individual.”

There have now been nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area over the first nine days of March.

Waterloo Public Health also reported 30 new positive tests for the coronavirus, lifting the total number of cases to 11,091.

This is the lowest number of new cases the agency has reported since Feb. 24. The rolling seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in the area drops to 43.

Another 61 people have been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 10,947.

The area is back down to 347 active COVID-19 cases including 37 people who are in area hospitals who suffer from the virus.

New outbreaks have been declared at an unnamed manufacturing plant and at St. Mary’s General Hospital and Sunnyside Public School, which are both in Kitchener.

Another connected to an unnamed place of worship has also come to an end, leaving the area with 26 active outbreaks.

Ontario reported 1,185 cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 311,112.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 343 cases were recorded in Toronto, 235 in Peel Region, 105 in York Region, and 81 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

Six additional deaths were also reported on Tuesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,083.

–With files from Global News’ Jess Patton