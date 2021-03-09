Highway 97 near-miss caught on dash camera; truck uses turning lanes to pass

Send this page to someone via email

An extremely dangerous driving incident was caught on video in West Kelowna, on Monday.

A westbound Ford truck can be seen making an alarming pass while speeding through a busy intersection along Highway 97.

Travelling at a high rate of speed in the left lane of the two-lane highway, the white Ford cut across two empty, but dedicated, left-turn lanes at the intersection to illegally pass a car in front of it.

The Ford then swerved back into the left lane through the intersection, narrowly avoiding both the car and an eastbound vehicle in a left-turn lane.

The eastbound vehicle captured the entire incident via dashcam video, while waiting to make a left-hand turn from the highway onto Boucherie Road.

The driver with the dashcam, who wished to remain anonymous, said the incident scared him immensely, and that he estimates the truck to be moving more than 140 km/hr.

Global News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for comment.

