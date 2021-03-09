Menu

Canada

First Nations headdress stolen 15 years ago found in West Vancouver dumpster

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
A B.C. family was recently able to partially crack a 15-year-old mystery thanks to social media.

A 15-year-old B.C. mystery has been partially solved with one family getting a very precious item back.

A First Nations headdress belonged to the late Chief Simon Baker with the Squamish Nation, who was a recipient of the Order of Canada.

He then gifted it to his son Ron.

The headdress was part of a collection that was on display at the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre until around 2006 when it was reportedly stolen along with other regalia.

Everything except the headdress was returned.

Read more: Squamish Nation closes offices amid multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases

Then, a few days ago, it was spotted in a dumpster outside an apartment building in West Vancouver.

Harry Werner, who found the headdress, posted a photo of it on Facebook and Ron was able to verify it belonged to his late father.

“It feels real good to bring something back to someone who lost something so many years ago,” Werner said.

“It just feels real good.”

